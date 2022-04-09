Thieves in India Commit Ultimate Heist: Stealing a 60-Foot Bridge
A CASUAL STEAL
A den of thieves in the state of Bihar in India decided to go for the ultimate jackpot, though it was not money or gold. The group allegedly pretended to be government irrigation officials and proceed to steal a 60-foot abandoned steel bridge, according to NDTV. They allegedly used gas cutters and transport machines to demolish the bridge and steal its scrap metal, all in broad daylight. “Since such construction and repair tasks happen at a slow pace, the department would have generated a notice to inform us prior,” one actual irrigation engineer quoted another one as saying. Local officials have launched a police inquiry into the heist, which shocked Bihar’s Rohtas district. The 12-foot-tall bridge (seen in tweets here) lasted for a lengthy period, however; it was built in 1972 over the Ara canal.