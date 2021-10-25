Thieves Made Off With $20K Worth of Clothes From ‘Entourage’ Star Jeremy Piven’s Home

Read it at TMZ
Actor Jeremy Piven’s house was burglarized earlier this week, and the thieves escaped with $20,000 worth of his clothes, according to TMZ. The burglars smashed a window in the Entourage star’s Los Angeles area home while he was away. Law enforcement officials have not made any arrests so far, but are looking at surveillance videos. Though it’s unclear whether Piven’s home was part of a targeted attack against the star, his rep told TMZ that it’s “unfortunate when high profile celebrities are a target of home robberies when traveling.” Jeremy was allegedly doing stand-up comedy shows in the U.K. when the incident occurred.