Thieves Make Off With $200,000 in Dimes From Truck in Philadelphia
KEEP THE CHANGE
Most of us don’t like carrying even a pocket full of change, but a group of robbers in Philadelphia decided to carry off a whole trailer full. Police are searching for suspects after a major small-change heist Thursday night, in which at least 10 criminals broke into a tractor-trailer parked in a Walmart parking lot and carried off over 2 million dimes, worth an estimated $200,000. Police arrived at the scene Friday morning to find the trailer, which was holding over three quarters of a million dollars in dimes, busted wide open. “They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot,” one officer told Philadelphia-based 6ABC. The coins had apparently been picked up from the Philadelphia Mint and then left in the lot while a truck driver got some sleep before driving them to Florida—a common practice, according to police.