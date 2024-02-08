Brazen Thieves Steal 200-Foot Tall Radio Tower in Alabama

CHEAT SHEET
Brazen thieves managed to steal a 200-foot tall radio tower in Walker County, Alabama last week, leaving authorities and management at the local station WJLX scratching their heads as to how exactly the caper unfolded. “I have tried all weekend to figure it out, and I just can’t. I have been in the radio business, around it all my life and then in it professionally for 26 years, and I can say I have never heard of anything like this,” general manager Brett Elmore told WBRC-TV Wednesday. “I can say I’ve seen it all now.” WJLX is working with federal authorities to figure out how to carry on operations while the crime is investigated.