Brazen Thieves Steal Giant Statue From ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Set
Vermont Police are searching for a 150-pound statue that was stolen from the Vermont-based set of Beetlejuice 2. “We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back!” Vermont State Police posted to Facebook, adding that a “lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration” was also pinched from the set. The statue was stolen between July 13 and July 17, police said, while the lamppost was loaded into the back of a GMC pickup truck on July 14. No arrests have been made as law enforcement continues to try and locate the thieves. Beetlejuice 2—the sequel to Tim Burton’s iconic 1988 film—is expected to be released in September 2024.