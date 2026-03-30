Thieves Swipe Paintings Worth Millions in 3-Minute Museum Heist

An Air Canada flight attendant who survived being thrown from a plane as it collided with a fire truck last week has been left with devastating injuries. Solange Tremblay was the senior flight attendant on board Air Canada Express Flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia Airport when it crashed in New York on March 22, claiming the lives of both pilots. Tremblay was in a jump seat at the front of the plane and was hurled 320 feet onto the tarmac during the collision. She suffered two broken legs, spinal damage, and lacerations to her skin from the slide, all while still attached to her seat, her daughter Sarah Lépine revealed in a GoFundMe. Lépine said her mom suffered “shattered legs,” with “open fractures” that require “multiple surgeries where metal plates are needed.” She added that Tremblay “requires skin grafts to repair the missing flesh she lost on her legs while sliding down the tarmac. She even received a blood transfusion due to complications from her first surgery,” and “will have to undergo several other surgeries, along with intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.”
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- 1Flight Attendant Thrown From Plane Reveals InjuriesLONG ROAD AHEADShe will need to learn how to walk again.
- 2Thieves Swipe Paintings Worth Millions in 3-Minute HeistTHE ITALIAN JOBOne of the artworks from Italy is worth nearly $7 million.
Shop with ScoutedBundle Men’s Wearhouse Favorites and Score Up to 20% OffMORE THE MERRIERThe Wearhouse is back and better than ever with a Spring collection that will get you suited up for every spring celebration.
- 3‘Sovereign Citizen’ Cop Killer Shot Dead After Epic Manhunt FUGITIVE KILLEDThe ‘sovereign citizen’ had shared his hatred of police.
- 4Frontier Airlines Reveals Passenger’s Chilling ThreatFRONTIER FLIGHTMAREA passenger allegedly made the threats moments after the plane landed on Sunday.
Shop with ScoutedTired of Sleepless Nights? This App Can HelpREST ASSUREDBetterSleep helps you build healthier nighttime routines with guided sleep meditations, calming soundscapes, and other proven relaxation techniques.
- 5KitKat Issues Statement After Huge Chocolate HeistCOCOA LOCOThe company confirmed that over 12 tons of its chocolate wafers were stolen.
- 6NFL Legend Dies at 65‘LOST A GREAT FRIEND’Joey Browner was a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor.
- 7‘Blue Bloods’ Actor and Comedian Dies at 42LEGACY TO REMEMBERAlex Duong died surrounded by his family after battling cancer.
- 8Hollywood Icon Slams ‘Sexy’ Star Playing Her in Biopic'TOTALLY WRONG'The actress said she would have “never approved” of the casting.
Shop with ScoutedMy Favorite De-puffing Vibration Plate Is 20% Off Right Now SHAKE IT OFFVibration therapy offers a slew of wellness benefits. Find out what all the hype is about while Lifepro’s pro-level lineup is discounted up to 20 percent off.
- 9Space Epic Continues to Soar at Box OfficeTO THE MOONThe Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi film has earned $300 million worldwide.
- 10‘The World According to Garp’ Star Dies at 79LEGENDARY“She took on all those roles with grace and kind ferocity,” her family said in a statement.
Thieves Swipe Paintings Worth Millions in 3-Minute Museum Heist
A gang of thieves stole millions of dollars’ worth of paintings from a museum in a heist lasting just three minutes. Four masked men entered the villa of the Magnani Rocca Foundation, near Parma in northern Italy, on the night of March 22 and made off with three valuable paintings: Les Poissons [Fish] by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Still Life with Cherries by Paul Cézanne and Odalisque on the Terrace by Henri Matisse. The value of the three paintings is estimated at more than $10.3 million. The Magnani Rocca Foundation said the four thieves appeared “structured and organized” and could have made off with more paintings had the security alarm not gone off. Italian law enforcement is now investigating the theft, which was only revealed to the public on Sunday, despite having taken place last week. The incident, one of the biggest art thefts in Italy in recent years, follows the brazen daylight heist at the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris last October. Thieves entered the world-famous museum using a mechanical lift to enter the second floor and made off with jewels worth more than $100 million.
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Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.
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A self-confessed police hater who was the main suspect in the murder of two police officers in August last year has been shot dead after seven months on the run. Desmond “Dezi” Freeman, 56, is believed to have shot and killed Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, 35, at Porepunkah in Victoria, Australia on August 26 last year. The officers came to his property executing a search warrant over historical sex offences. A third officer was injured. Known for his survival skills and ability to live off the grid, Freeman has been on the run ever since. After the shooting he disappeared into Victoria’s alpine region, leaving behind his wife and children. Police shot the fugitive gunman dead in north-east Victoria on Monday morning, local time. He was killed following a three-hour standoff after being located inside a shipping container near the Mount Lawson state forest, around 60 miles from Porepunkah. In 2003, he changed his surname from Filby to Freeman to express his anti-government views, labeling himself a sovereign citizen who rejects laws. He was also a rabid conspiracy theorist who had a called police “terrorist thugs” and once tried to arrest a magistrate during court proceedings. His friends told Guardian Australia he had become increasingly radicalised over the years. Victoria Police chief commissioner Mike Bush said he believed Freeman had been assisted in his time on the run. “We will conduct an investigation to see if others have been complicit and aiding him, not just in getting out of the area but supporting him whilst he’s been on the run,” Bush said.
Frontier Airlines has revealed the chilling bomb threat made by a passenger during an airport emergency on Sunday. The airline told the New York Post that Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio was diverted to a remote area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a passenger allegedly claimed to have a bomb when the plane landed shortly after 5 p.m.. The unidentified man, who police described as “unruly”, also threatened to kill the woman sitting next to him, according to air traffic control audio cited by 11Alive. Authorities responded as a precaution, and passengers were removed from the plane using stairs and buses. Police later said the threat was not credible. It was not immediately clear whether he had been arrested. The FBI is leading the investigation.
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We’re just about a week into Daylight Saving Time, and while the time shift comes with plenty of positives (who doesn’t love an extra hour of daylight?), it also significantly disrupts your sleep routine and circadian rhythm. When you add in months of winter sluggishness, late-night doom-scrolling, and the general exhaustion of daily life, it’s easy to see why March is considered Sleep Awareness Month. Simply put, most of us aren’t getting the rest we actually need. If you’re tired of being tired, look no further than BetterSleep, a leading app for sleep and relaxation. BetterSleep empowers you to build better nighttime habits to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.
The app features a wide selection of evidence-backed tools to calm racing thoughts and support deeper rest, including guided sleep meditations, customizable soundscapes, sleep stories, and relaxation techniques. Whether you’re overwhelmed by stress, dealing with an overactive mind, or just having trouble establishing a more routine, BetterSleep makes it easier to build sustainable sleep habits that actually work.
KitKat has responded to reports that over 12 tons of KitKat products were stolen in an appalling chocolate heist. “We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland,” the brand said in a statement shared to X from its KitKat official account. “We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected.” On Saturday, the candy conglomerate told Agence France-Presse that the missing shipment “remains unaccounted for” after thieves nabbed it between production and distribution centers. A spokesperson joked that the wrongdoers could have taken the brand’s slogan, “Have a break, have a KitKat,” a bit too literally. The company said that all of its products have unique batch codes that can help investigators track down the stolen shipment if it turns up in European markets.
Former Minnesota Vikings safety Joey Browner died on Saturday at the age of 65, a day after fellow Viking Jeff Siemon. No cause of death was announced in Browner’s death. In a statement by his former team, with whom he played from 1983 to 1991, the Vikings said, “Browner will be deeply missed by former coaches and teammates, as well as many others he impacted throughout his life, including fellow Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan.” Jordan said of Browner, who played with him for nine seasons, “We’ve lost a great friend and one of the best Vikings teammates. God blessed Joey with phenomenal talent and a big heart to love people and be a beacon of positivity. Truly, he will be missed.” Browner was drafted with the 19th pick in 1983 out of USC, where he had been playing since 1979, and was the first defensive back selected in the first round by Minnesota. Browner was named to the 1980 NFL Team of the Decade and to the All-Pro team three times, in 1987, 1988, and 1990. He spent his final NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1992. He was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2013.
Writer, actor, and comedian Alex Duong has died after battling cancer. Duong—known from projects such as Blue Bloods, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, and The Beyond—died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by loved ones. He went into septic shock on Friday night before passing away the following morning, according to TMZ. The Dallas native was diagnosed with the rare soft tissue cancer alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma after experiencing headaches, with a biopsy finding an aggressive tumor behind his eye in need of immediate treatment. Duong battled cancer for over a year, with his social media confirming that he underwent surgery to remove a malignant mass behind his eye in early 2025, but needed further procedures after inconclusive results. The comedian initially pursued a degree in medicine before his writing skills were noticed by producers. His work was soon performed on the Los Angeles theater circuit before he went on to help write for Netflix’s Historical Roasts.
Hollywood legend Kim Novak is irked that Sydney Sweeney is cast to play her in the upcoming film Scandalous. In an interview with The Times of London, Novak says she would have “never approved” of the casting and that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist.” While it doesn’t have an official release date yet, Scandalous is about Novak’s relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. and is set to star Sweeney, 28, opposite David Jonsson, 32. Novak said she is concerned that the film may play into Sweeney’s sex appeal and flatten her real-life relationship with Davis. Their connection was based around having “so much in common,” according to Novak, 93, and that “there’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me.” Sweeney, for her part, said she was excited to play the role. “I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways,” Sweeney said at the October 2025 premiere of Christy.
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Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.
As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Big Spring sales.
As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.
Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.
Project Hail Mary, the sci-fi epic starring Ryan Gosling, maintains a strong domestic showing at the box office, bagging $54.5 million in its second weekend. The film, which centers around a science teacher on a mission to save the world from the dying sun, is based on the 2021 book by Andy Weir. Project Hail Mary earned $80.6 million in its opening weekend. Worldwide, the movie has already earned over $300 million, making it Amazon MGM’s highest-grossing film ever. The success of the feature is a win for Amazon, which has committed to investing heavily in theatrical releases in order to further establish itself as a major Hollywood player. Still, its box office reign will likely end after the release of the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, featuring recognizable stories and characters from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. universe.
Tony-nominated actress Mary Beth Hurt died from Alzheimer’s on Sunday at 79. “She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend, and she took on all those roles with grace and kind ferocity. Although we’re all grieving, there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and reunited with her sisters in peace,” Hurt’s daughter and husband confirmed her death in a joint Facebook post. The actress was well known for her stage performances, having been nominated for three Tony awards for her roles in Crimes of the Heart, Trelawny of the Wells, and Benefactors. More selective about her roles in film, the Iowa-born actress also came to be known for her parts in the Woody Allen film Interiors and the 1982 hit The World According to Garp. Hurt is survived by her husband, writer-director and longtime collaborator Paul Schrader, and their two children, a son and a daughter.