Thieves Try To Bust Into Wiz Khalifa’s L.A. House While He’s Onstage
Three would-be burglars tried breaking into Wiz Khalifa’s Los Angeles home Sunday while the rapper was on tour with Snoop Dogg, TMZ reported Tuesday. Lucky for Wiz, the thieves were greeted by his security team, who sprinted out of the gate and sent the trio fleeing before they were able to bust into the house. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the alarm, but the suspects were long gone by then. Police told TMZ that it all went down just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, while Wiz was actually onstage in Michigan for the High School Reunion Tour—he acknowledged such in a tweet on Monday.