Thin-Skinned Trump Snaps Over Kennedy Center Snub

Donald Trump snapped at a reporter who tried to ask about Kennedy Center actors who were planning to walk out rather than perform for him Wednesday night. He cut off the question, insisting, “I couldn’t care less!”

“Honestly, I couldn’t,” Trump continued on the red carpet. “All I do is run the country well,” he said, before launching into a lengthy list of his self-proclaimed achievements.

Les Misérables cast members were offered the option to sit out the show on the night of Trump’s attendance, and about a dozen performers were planning to do so, CNN reported last month. ADVERTISEMENT

It underscores the ongoing conflict between Trump and members of the performing arts center, which he effectively seized control of in February. The president ousted much of the board, replaced them with loyalists, and appointed himself chairman, vowing to eliminate programming he deemed too “woke,” such as events featuring drag performers.

President Donald Trump looks down from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in March. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There’s no inflation. People are happy. People are wealthy. The country is getting back to strength again,” said Trump, who was accompanied on the red carpet by Melania. “That’s what I care about.”

In fact, inflation held largely steady in May at 2.4 percent. There are protests across the country as anger over Trump’s immigration crackdown grows, especially in Los Angeles, which is contending with a militarized response from the Trump administration that local officials say they did not want or need.

The Kennedy Center, meanwhile, has seen subscription sales plummet by more than a third year-on-year in the wake of Trump’s takeover. But Trump has insisted his leadership will make the center “great again.”

Richard Grenell, the Trump-appointed president of the Kennedy Center, slammed the potential boycott last month and suggested actors who participated should be publicly identified, telling The New York Times, “Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed.”

“In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn’t hire—and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience,” he added.

Donald and Melania Trump arriving at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Loud boos could be heard from the audience as Trump waved from the presidential box, there were also cheers and a chant of “USA! USA!” There was applause earlier for several drag queens as they arrived at the event. A group of drag performers had been expected to attend in protest after some attendees gave up their tickets following Trump’s shakeup.

Vice President JD Vance also attended the event with his wife, Usha Vance, and joked on X that he had no idea what the iconic musical was about.