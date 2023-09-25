Third Arrest Made After Toddler’s Fentanyl Death at NYC Day Care
FACING THE MUSIC
A third person involved in the New York City day care fentanyl case that ended in the death of a 1-year-old boy has been taken into custody. According to ABC 7, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was arrested Saturday and charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute narcotics—with prosecutors painting him as the alleged drug dealer who supplied the two previously charged suspects. He made an appearance in federal court on Monday. Police said the drug operation was uncovered after 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici died on Sept. 15 due to fentanyl exposure, and three other young children were hospitalized. Detectives found a kilo of the extremely potent opioid stored on the kids’ play mats, in addition to an instrument used to prepare drug bricks for sale. Police also discovered fentanyl, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia under a trap door. They are still searching for the day care owner’s husband, who ran out of the building carrying two trash bags, according to court documents.