Third Accuser: Danny Masterson Used Scientology Status to Take Advantage
‘I SAID NO’
On Thursday, the last of three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom. The woman, identified as N. Trout to the court, described an incident in 2003, where she said she was sexually assaulted by the That ’70s Show actor. The accuser told the court that when Masterson had begun texting her that night, commanding her to come over to his house, she’d chalked up his strange tone to “aggressive” flirting. When she’d shown up, she said, Masterson had surprised her by demanding that she get undressed and get into his hot tub, and then threatened to take off her clothes if she didn’t.
The accuser said Masterson’s high status within the Church of Scientology, which they both belonged to, was one of the reasons she went along with his orders. Afterward, she said, he raped her multiple times inside his house, ignoring her protests. “I was like, ‘Danny, what are you doing?’ I said ‘no,” the accuser told the court. N. Trout’s testimony is part of a hearing to decide whether there is enough evidence for Masterson to be brought to trial on rape charges. If convicted, the actor could face up to 45 years in prison.