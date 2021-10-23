CHEAT SHEET
The fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, now in its seventh week, has lost a third juror—this time for playing Sudoku during testimony. CNBC reports that Juror No. 5 told the judge she hid the math game in her notebook because she is “very fidgety” and needed “to do something with my hands.” Even though she insisted she was following the case while puzzling, she was removed from the panel and replaced with an alternate. Previously, one juror was removed because her Buddhist faith would not allow her to convict Holmes, and another begged off for financial reasons. There are only two alternates left, and the trial is expected to drag on into December.