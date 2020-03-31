Marriott Data Breach Exposes Personal Details of 5.2 Million People
Marriott is investigating a cybersecurity breach affecting 5.2 million of its customers, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Contact information, birthdays, workplaces, and other personal information was exposed in late February, according to the press release. The login credentials of two Russian Marriott employees were used to access the data, the statement reads, though it’s unclear if the passwords were stolen or the employees are suspected of criminal activity. The latest breach is the third such incident to hit the company in the past year and a half: the hotel chain disclosed a breach of employee information and login credentials in October 2019 and announced in November 2018 that a data breach of its reservation system exposed the sensitive personal information—credit card numbers, addresses, passport numbers—of roughly 300 million people.