For the third time in two months, a member of a fringe right-wing Virginia state senator’s security detail has been arrested. David Conner, a paid guard for State Sen. Amanda Chase, was arrested on Monday on charges of assaulting a female, according to the Virginia Scope. Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that two volunteer guards of Chase, Joshua Macias and Antonio Lamotta, were arrested shortly after Election Day and accused by prosecutors of attempting to interfere with vote-counting in Philadelphia. Chase is running to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam in next year’s gubernatorial election.