Third Minnesota Teen Dies From COVID in As Many Months

A third Minnesota teenager has died from COVID-19, the state’s health department reported Friday. The teen, between 15-19, was among 62 deaths added to the state’s 9,616 total, according to KSMP. The first teen death occurred in late October, while the second occurred last month. The teen whose death was reported Friday was also the sixth person under 20 to die from the disease—a 9-month-old child was killed by the virus in July last year, while a child between 5 and 9 died in February and another under 10 died in April. The report was released as the U.S. has lost more than 783,000 lives to the virus as of Friday, according to the CDC.