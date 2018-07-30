Third MLB Player Apologizes as Racist Old Tweets Surface

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner last night became the third Major League Baseball player to be forced to apologize in recent days after offensive old tweets resurfaced. Tweets dating to 2011 and 2012 from the then-18-year-old’s account included a gay slur, anti-gay comments, and a joke with racist undertones, reports said. Turner’s tweets came after similar controversies surrounding old tweets by Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader and Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb, who apologized after playing Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he posted as a teenager. The Braves posted a statement on their Twitter account calling Newcomb’s tweets “hurtful and incredibly disappointing.”