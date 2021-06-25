CHEAT SHEET
Third Suspect Charged in Death of Texas Boy Samuel Olson
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 5-year old Texas boy Samuel Olson, ABC 13 reports. Dylan Ray Walker was indicted by a grand jury with tampering and intent to impair, and was brought into custody at a Jasper County Jail on Thursday. He is accused of assisting Theresa Balboa, Samuel’s father’s girlfriend, to move Samuel’s body. Ben Rivera, Balboa’s roommate, has also been charged with tampering with and intent to impair along with Balboa. Samuel was found in a Jasper County motel room with Balboa, enclosed in a plastic container with tarp and duct tape, according to court documents. A medical examiner ruled that the boy died from blunt trauma to the head.