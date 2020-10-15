Seattle Man Becomes Third Person in U.S. to Get COVID-19 Twice
A Seattle-area nursing home resident has been added to the list of only 20 people worldwide who have got COVID-19 twice, and a national list of three. The man first tested positive for the virus back in March and spent more than 40 days in the hospital with fever, pneumonia, and difficulty breathing. After testing negative several times, he was discharged. Five months later, he contracted a slightly different variant of the virus and had less severe symptoms that he has since recovered from. Doctors said that his less severe second round was a good sign because it showed that he developed at least some level of protection from the virus, even if it wasn’t strong enough to block a reinfection. Doctors still don’t know much about reinfection and immunity for COVID-19 but are studying existing and past cases.