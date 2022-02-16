Third Woman Accuses Trey Songz of ‘Brutal’ Rape That Landed Her in Hospital

Warning: This story contains graphic language about sexual assault.

Trey Songz has been accused of rape in a new lawsuit, making her the third woman to lodge a sexual assault complaint against the R&B singer in recent months, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

The anonymous accuser alleges that Songz anally raped her on March 24, 2016, in California—“a rape so brutal that Plaintiff Jane Doe required and received immediate emergency medical care,” the complaint filed on Tuesday claims.

“Trey Songz invited Plaintiff Jane Doe ‘upstairs,’” the suit alleges. “Plaintiff Jane Doe believed she would have consensual sex with the Defendant Trey Songz as they previously have had. On the way up the stairs, Defendant Trey Songz repeatedly asked Plaintiff Jane Doe if Defendant could ‘get that ass.’ Plaintiff Jane Doe repeatedly told Defendant Trey Songz NO and to stop asking.”

“After entering the bedroom, Trey Songz turned, almost immediately, into a savage rapist,” the suit continues. “Trey Songz threw Plaintiff Jane Doe to the ground, ripped Plaintiff Jane Doe’s pants off, pinned Plaintiff Jane Doe down face first and forced Defendant Trey Songz’ penis into Plaintiff’s anus without Plaintiff Jane Doe’s consent. Plaintiff Jane Doe screamed in pain and begged Defendant Trey Songs [sic] to stop. Plaintiff Jane Doe tried to fight Defendant Trey Songz off her but was overpowered by Defendant Trey Songz. Someone entered the room during the rape, and Plaintiff Jane Doe hoped the brutal anal rape might end. The individual quickly exited the room and the anal rape continued.”

After the alleged assault, the woman says in her suit, she called an Uber “to escape further attack and to get home,” but the driver noticed that she was in “clear distress and rerouted Plaintiff Jane Doe to the nearest hospital.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Los Angeles police to ask if they have opened a case into the alleged assault. Trey Songz’ team did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment but, in a statement to TMZ, they denied the allegations and claimed the attorney who drafted the suit “was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey.”

The woman is being represented by George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, the same attorneys who are representing former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, who in January accused Songz of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel room about nine years ago. Mitchell has also brought a civil case against Songz in Miami on behalf of Jauhara Jeffries, who claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her at a club on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

“Victims are coming forward every day. Just know you are not alone, and this behavior is unacceptable. George Vrabeck and I will not be deterred by bullying or intimidation tactics and will continue our pursuit of Justice for sexual assault victims of Trey Songz,” the attorneys said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Neither represent the unnamed woman who turned to Las Vegas police in late November, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the 37-year-old after meeting him at Drai’s Nightclub in The Cromwell hotel to ring in his birthday, before joining his entourage back at his hotel room at The Cosmopolitan.

Las Vegas police opened an investigation into the alleged assault, and confirmed this week to The Daily Beast that the investigation was still active and ongoing. At the time the investigation was announced, police said Songz was cooperating with law enforcement.

With the threat of even further legal action, it seems the walls could finally be closing in on Songz, who over the years has managed to avoid any serious reputational damage or criminal repercussions for the pile of sexual assault and physical violence claims that have been brought against him by both women and men.

He faced criminal charges in Detroit in 2016 for an alleged violent altercation, where he was accused of punching a police sergeant in the head and injuring a cameraman when he threw a microphone stand off a stage during a performance. At the time, his attorney claimed the altercation was an “isolated incident.” In 2021, Songz was again let off the hook after being caught on video in a scuffle with a Kansas City police officer.

A handful of women have also come forward to accuse Songz of physical violence. Andrea Buera publicly recounted how Songz allegedly choked, punched, and knocked her to the ground at his L.A. rental in Feb. 2018 after becoming furious that she had been chatting with one of his friends. She provided a photo of herself in a hospital bed where there appeared to be a bruise forming under her chin, and other photos with marks around her eyes and forehead. Actress Keke Palmer also spoke of a concerning interaction with Songz, alleging in 2017 that he used “sexual intimidation” to pressure her into appearing in a music video that she did not want to be featured in, claiming tried to hide from him in a closet.

​​While Songz was one of the top R&B crooners in the mid 2010s, with hits “Na Na,” “Say Ah,” “Bottoms Up,” and “Dive In,” by 2017 he began to fall off the charts, with his subsequent singles and recent album Back Home flopping. In recent years, Songz turned his attention to club appearances, bopping around the country to perform at various venues and at Las Vegas nightclubs.

But the recent police investigation into Songz seemed to have triggered 27-year-old Gonzalez to come forward on New Year’s Eve, saying she couldn’t enter the new year with a weight on her chest. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” she wrote in a tweet, giving no further detail.

A few weeks later, she was finally ready to elaborate. “With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assault committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas Hotel,” Gonzalez wrote, noting she was working with Vrabeck to consider what her legal options were. Gonzalez has not yet brought legal action against Songz.

Meanwhile Jefferies' case in Miami is ongoing, with a $20 million civil complaint that was first brought against Songz in Jan. 2020 being refiled in December. Although court papers indicate the parties had reached a settlement in 2021, a judge suddenly dismissed the suit on a previous motion, which led to the refiling, Mitchell previously told The Daily Beast.

Jeffries claimed she met Songz at a New Year’s Eve party held at Diddy’s Miami mansion before they continued the night at the popular nightclub E11EVEN. While dancing on a couch at the club, Jeffries, who was wearing a dress with a high slit, claims that she felt “fingers being inserted into her vagina.” After leaving the club, Jeffries claims that Songz and someone in his security detail threw her out of their car and onto the street, injuring her.

Jeffries, who is in her late 20s, originally sued Songz under a Jane Doe pseudonym but later decided to come forward with her real name, Mitchell said. “She doesn’t want to hide behind the Jane Doe, she doesn’t want to be ashamed of what happened to her,” Mitchell said.