Thirsty Newsmax Polls Viewers on Bringing Tucker Carlson Back to TV
PICK ME! PICK ME!
Pro-Trump cable channel Newsmax has shamelessly made a play for Fox News viewers ever since the conservative cable giant suddenly fired Tucker Carlson on Monday. The wannabe Fox rival, which has seen a spike in ratings following Carlson’s departure, is now asking its audience if they want to see the ex-Fox star back on TV. In a segment that’s aired at least 10 times since Tuesday afternoon, Newsmax hosts urged viewers to answer “an urgent poll asking you if it was right for Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson.” Additionally, the segments “want to know if you want Tucker back on cable TV.” Following the top-rated far-right host’s firing, Newsmax has mentioned Carlson’s name on air at least 238 times, largely while blasting Fox for allegedly turning its back on MAGA. “For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson’s removal is a big milestone in that effort,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement on Monday. “Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and this will only fuel that trend.” Newsmax isn’t the only fringe outlet practically begging Carlson to notice them. One America News, which currently has no major cable distributors, offered to meet with him for a possible $25 million-a-year gig.