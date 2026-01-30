Politics

Thirsty Trump, 79, Says He Appointed Cabinet Official After Seeing His Wife

President Donald Trump has salivated over Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s wife, saying he only tapped her husband for office after watching her ride a horse.

Trump was signing an executive order on drug addiction in the Oval Office on Thursday when he turned his attention to Kathryn Burgum.

Burgum, 62, has spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol—she has been sober for 24 years—and spoke briefly in support of the executive order at its signing.

US President Donald Trump gestures to (L-R) US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Kathryn Burgum, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz after signing the "Great American Recovery Initiative" aimed at combating addiction and substance abuse in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump said some very nice words about Doug Burgum's wife, Kathryn. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Sitting low at the Resolute Desk, Trump turned to look at the former North Dakota first lady over his right shoulder.

“I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I was talking about her, not him. I said, ‘I’m gonna hire him,’ because anybody that has somebody like you to be with, it’s an amazing tribute.”

He added, “It’s a great couple, amazing couple, and she is very much a part of his big success. He was a fantastic success, as you know, having been one of the most successful business people. I saw him campaigning, great governor, two-term governor. He did a fantastic job—North Dakota.”

“And he’s done a great job and I’ll tell you what, Kathryn is a very big part of it. I see it. It’s just really one of the fantastic couples.”

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and his wife Kathryn Burgum attend the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Melania" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Burgum and his wife, Kathryn Burgum, at the premiere of 'Melania,' after the signing of the new addiction executive order. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to ABC News in 2023, during her husband’s ultimately doomed presidential run, Burgum said of her alcoholism: “I always get emotional when I tell this story, but I just said, ‘If there’s anybody out there, I need help.’ And I’ve been sober since I uttered those words. So, you know, that was a miracle for me, because I spent a lot of years relapsing and, you know, and suicidal. So, I’m so grateful to be here today.”

Doug Burgum, 69, had initially been touted to be Trump’s preferred running mate for 2024, but the president’s sons convinced him to go instead for the younger JD Vance.

Speaking to NBC News, a source inside the Republican party said, “Don Jr. and Eric went bats--t crazy: ‘Why would you do something so stupid? He offers us nothing.’ They were basically all like ‘JD, JD, JD.’”

LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 28: Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum introduces U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at Mid-City Steel on August 28, 2025 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Vance is expected to promote the The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 passed earlier this summer, the Trump administration’s signature piece of legislation. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Reports have suggested that Burgum was Trump's pick for VP until Vance was talked up by his sons. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Since taking the less glamorous role as head of the nation’s parks, Burgum has been mired in controversy after acting on an executive order from Trump to tackle what he deems to be efforts to “perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history.”

Acting on it in January, Burgum passed an order of his own, telling staff to review messaging that “inappropriately disparages Americans past or living (including persons living in colonial times).”

The move culminated in the removal of slavery exhibits in Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, as crews removed plaques at the President’s House, which tell the stories of nine people enslaved by President George Washington, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

