Thirteen States Set New Infection Records in Week Trump Insisted COVID Is ‘Disappearing’

Read it at Washington Post
On Saturday, a week after being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Donald Trump told hundreds of gathered supporters at the White House that the virus that left him gasping for air is “disappearing.” In that same week, 13 states reported record numbers of new coronavirus infections. According to data tracked by The Washington Post, the seven-day rolling average for new cases peaked in Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. According to Johns Hopkins University, since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. has recorded 7,760,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 215,000 deaths.