Read it at FOX 5
At least one person died and police estimate another 13 were shot early Saturday morning at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas. Officers responded to the lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. After securing the scene, responders tended to the wounded by administering CPR and fastening tourniquets. The victims, who are believed to all be adults, were rushed to hospitals where two remain in critical condition. FOX 5 reports that investigators have yet to identify a suspect.