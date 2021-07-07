This Absorbent Towel Packs Down Enough to Fit in a Pocket
QUICK DRY
Scouting Reporting: The Matador Towel is small enough to fit into a pocket, weighs practically nothing, and is the perfect thing for staying dry no matter what.
The whole “always be prepared” approach to life is indeed one good reason to buy a Matador Travel Towel because the unexpected does happen. But an even better reason to get one of these towels is for the very much expected – also known as planned – parts of your life. Whether you are packing for an overland hiking trip, for a multi-day cycling or paddling adventure, or you are trying to travel light, sticking with carry-on bags, this superbly compact towel is a great way to reduce your gear weight and size without giving up on function.

While weighing in at just 2.9 ounces when dry, the Travel Towel can absorb more than 6.6 ounces of water, which is enough to completely dry my body, provided I use the side of a hand to sort of squeegee a bit of excess water off first. It also dries out amazingly fast, especially if hung in a decent breeze, making it an ideal camping towel, which is indeed its primary role for me. But when not in use at the campsite or in my pack awaiting the end of a swim or paddling expedition, I keep a Matador towel in the car and close at hand, because who knows when it might rain or I might fall off the side of a dock?
