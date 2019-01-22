This All-in-One At-Home Oral-Care Kit Keeps Your Teeth (And Bathroom) Clean
BRUSH IT OFF
It's hard enough to brush for the full two minutes that dentists recommend, let alone actually floss. But what if you have an all-in-one set that easily let you switch between brushing and flossing, and took of barely any space? The AquaSonic Home Dental Center not only has an ultrasonic electronic toothbrush, but an aqua flosser with multiple heads (to clean your teeth, gums, and tongue), and a set of four brush heads. It's basically like having an array of dentist's tools in your own bathroom. For $69.99, you can get that squeaky clean, just saw the dentist feeling right in your own bathroom. Though, you won't get a baggie with a travel-sized floss when you're finished.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.