CHEAT SHEET
MICRO SPEAKER. MACRO SAVINGS.
If Anyone Can Fit Big Tech and Wide-Reaching Sound Into a Small Bluetooth Speaker, It’s Bose
Bose does sound really well, and right now you can get it on that action with Amazon’s deal on the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker. It’s going for $80 (20% off) and that applies to any of its three colors: Dark Blue, Bright Orange, and Black. The IPX7-level waterproof speaker is designed for rugged environments and won’t easily scratch, crack, or dent. A fully-charged battery will get you up to six hours of playtime and you can transmit to it by Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away—making it perfect for parties, camping trips, and even outdoor get-togethers this fall. A built-in speakerphone lets you take phone calls and call up your smart assistant (it works with Google and Amazon alike). And its silicone rubber exterior gives it that nice matte finish that’s fun to touch and looks great anywhere you set it. For a sound upgrade that’s got Bose quality and Amazon delivery, do yourself a favor and save $20 today. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.