This ‘Apprentice’ Reject Is Putting a California City in Danger
‘YOU’RE FIRED!’
Ex-MMA star Tito Ortiz was “fired” by Donald Trump. Now he’s an anti-mask COVID truther and MAGA member of the Huntington Beach City Council.
Mixed martial arts hall of famer Tito Ortiz’s stint on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice ended when the future president hosting the show uttered the dreaded words.
“You’re fired!”
After that fateful moment in 2008, MMA star Tito Ortiz was shown striding solitary from Trump Tower. He later said he was mesmerized by The Donald during his time on the show.