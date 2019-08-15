CHEAT SHEET
WORK IT OUT
This Customizable At-Home Back Massager Gives You Full Control of Your Massage
When I was around 19, I was told that I had bulging discs in my lower back. Masseuses have scolded me for how bad my shoulders are. In short, I have a bad back so when I bought an at-home back massager, I was jazzed at the prospects of loosening tension while binge-watching Parks and Recreation. If you also want the freedom to enjoy your at-home life while getting a semi-spa-like experience, might I suggest the Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. This contraption helps get out the tightest of shoulder knots and deepest of tension, all the while letting you sit upright on the couch and get on with your at-home duties. The best part of it is, while it may look like a straight jacket, the armbands allow you to control the pressure. Let your arms hang loose and you have a nice kneading sensation. Pull them towards you and you have a jackhammer attempting to break apart concrete. The nodes alternate between clockwise and counter-clockwise and have three different speed settings. Plus, there’s a heat function that doubles up on the tension-breaking abilities. If your back is begging for a massage but you just can’t spend the day at a spa, this is the at-home solution you deserve. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.