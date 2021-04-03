This Automatic Plunger Makes Clogs a Thing of the Past

CHEAT SHEET
    Looking for a plunger that would cut down on annoying clogs and plumping expenses, I decided to trade in my toilet brush for the carbon dioxide-powered SurePlunge Automatic Toilet Plunger. After all, the toilet brush I have been using has seen better days, so I figured now was definitely the time for an upgrade.

    Unlike traditional plungers on the market, this plunger is powered by carbon dioxide (CO2) cartridges in order to provide enough force to remove hard-to-remove clogs. To use the plunger, one simply has to insert its silicone compression boot deep enough into the toilet bowl, and then hold its button to release the gas. I wanted to be extra careful about using my plunger carefully—the plunger only comes with three carbon dioxide cartridges, which I did not want to waste.

    Because of its powerful suction, so far this plunger has worked whenever I have needed it. However, since some user reviews suggest that the worst of clogs may require the use of more than one cartridge to clear it, I am only going to use it as a last resort option before I call the plumber.

