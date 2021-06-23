This Battery-Powered Tool Stops Bug Bite Itch in 5 Seconds
BUG OFF
Scouting Report: Using a ceramic heater, Bite Away carefully treats bug bit itchiness in a matter of seconds.
Mosquitos don’t much bother me – not me personally, anyway. Either they don’t care for my blood and don’t often bite me or I simply don’t react to their bites so I don’t realize they’re chowing down. When one of the bloodsuckers bites my wife and kids, on the other hand, they are left with massive welts that itch for days, necessitating multiple applications of soothing creams and ointments and more than a fair share of frustration on their parts.
Of course, we try for prevention, with bug bands and citronella candles and incense and electronic devices that are supposed to ward insects away and whatnot, but we live in the Mid-Atlantic East Coast of the United States, so summertime means bug bites pretty much no matter what. However, now armed with our trusty little Bite Away device, mosquito bites need not mean three to five days of itching, their symptoms now being reduced or even eradicated in three or five seconds of treatment.
Bite Away Insect Sting and Bite Relief
The Bite Away is about as simple as can be: it uses two AA batteries and has two buttons, one that fires up its little ceramic heater for three seconds, the other that warms it for five seconds. You use the shorter heat for milder bites, the longer session for seriously annoying bites – and yes, saying “longer session” for a five-second application of heat is meant to be a bit flippant.
