1

This Beatle Was Such a Bully That His School Pretended He Never Went There

IMAGINE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.21.25 1:33AM EDT 
BEATLES 1966 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison at Top Of The Pops.
BEATLES 1966 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison at Top Of The Pops.

Legendary musician John Lennon was apparently such a bully at school that his former academic institution refused to even acknowledge his attendance. According to Tom Barry, a teacher at Quarry Bank School in Liverpool, where Lennon studied from 1952-1957, the soon-to-be Beatle was effectively scrubbed from the school’s history. “When John left, he was that much of a nuisance and a bully and that much of a poor student, the school staff didn’t want to acknowledge that he ever went to the school and removed any trace of him,” Barry told The Independent. “He was never spoken about; he was never acknowledged through Beatlemania.” The school routinely turned away Beatles fans throughout the height of the band’s monumental popularity in order to break their association with Lennon. Lennon, who was born in Liverpool on October 9, 1940, became one of the most iconic musicians of all time as The Beatles’ frontman and with his later solo records. The “Imagine” singer was shot and killed by a disturbed fan outside his New York City apartment on December 8, 1980, further cementing his legacy. However, his reputation has since been reconsidered, owing to his own admissions of domestic violence, adultery, and neglect of his first son, Julian. “They didn’t want to idolize him and for students to think you can prat about and be a bit of a bully and still be successful,” Barry said.

Read it at The Independent

2
Trump, 79, Debuts Shiny New Hand Makeup at Black-Tie Dinner
HAND WATCH DAY 245
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.21.25 1:09AM EDT 
MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson attend the American Cornerstone Institute Founders' Dinner on September 20, 2025 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson attend the American Cornerstone Institute Founders' Dinner on September 20, 2025 in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

President Donald Trump debuted his latest hand look at the American Cornerstone Institute Founders Dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia on Saturday night. Having looked decidedly black-and-blue on Friday, Trump’s right hand appeared to have had a fresh lick of paint or, at the very least, been touched up by someone who knows how to wield concealer. Trump’s right hand has sported an unsightly discoloration since February. The White House initially attributed the bruising to frequent hand-shaking and the use of aspirin, which can affect circulation. In July, Trump’s physician noted the aspirin use was part of a treatment regime for chronic venous insufficiency, which the president has been diagnosed with. However, this condition typically affects the legs, not the hands, which does explain the “cankles” Trump has been seen sporting as of late. Trump made a series of bizarre remarks at the dinner on Saturday, including the claim that George Washington would have voted for his “America First” agenda. He also claimed that he suggested to King Charles III, on his recent visit to the United Kingdom, that he should adopt the moniker of England’s historic Norman settler, William the Conqueror. Experts have previously suggested that the bruising on Trump’s hand is a sign of more serious health issues, including the early stages of dementia.

President Donald Trump debuted a new hand style on September 20, 2025.
President Donald Trump debuted a new hand style on September 20, 2025.

3
‘South Park’ Creators Explain Recent Episode Delay
PROCRASTINATION NATION
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 09.20.25 10:19PM EDT 
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone caused a stir earlier this week when they announced that the show’s first episode to air since the shooting death of Charlie Kirk would be delayed, with many fans wondering if the episode had been pulled by Comedy Central. Announcing the delay on X, Parker and Stone said, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get things done.” Speaking to The Denver Post, Stone confirmed that this one really was on them, telling the newspaper, “No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we’d say so if true.” Echoing the explanation posted on social media, he added, “We just didn’t get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.” South Park, which is currently airing its 27th season, made fun of Kirk in an episode that was aired last month, with Eric Cartman playing a version of the 31-year-old conservative influencer, leading fans to worry the show had been censored in the wake of Kirk’s killing. The next new episode will now air on September 24.

Read it at The Denver Post

4
Disney ‘Star Wars’ Writer Pens Op-Ed Against Kimmel ‘Siege’
A GALAXY NOT FAR AWAY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.25 4:02PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Dan Gilroy, winner of Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "Andor," poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A writer on the Star Wars Emmy winning show Andor slammed President Trump’s effort to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a Friday op-ed for Deadline. Dan Gilroy, who writes for the Disney+ drama, called the FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s successful bid to get Jimmy Kimmel’s show pulled off the air a “siege.” He said he sees “parallels” between the “fascist takeover” that is depicted in the sci-fi show and “Trump’s tools of governance.” Gilroy writes, “Disney now stands at a crossroads: terminate Kimmel’s contract and become pavement for the road to a brave new Trumpian world; or stand for the First Amendment and take the onslaught.” Gilroy, who wrote and directed the 2014 film Nightcrawler, made comparisons to President Vladimir Putin’s control of the media in Russia. “The first thing Putin did after taking power was silence shows that criticized him. Artists are censored first because they fear us most,” he wrote. Gilroy concluded his cautionary op-ed with a call to action. “Educate yourself. Organize. Speak truth to authority,” he wrote.

Read it at Deadline

5
John Fetterman Spotted Eating Lunch in Unusual Way
'FLOOR SANDWICH'
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.25 1:52PM EDT 
John Fetterman
Senator John Fetterman speaking to reporters in the Senate Subway in 2025.

Senator John Fetterman was caught by a fellow plane traveler eating a sandwich off the floor at an airport on Friday. The Pennsylvania Democrat had the photo snapped, seemingly unbeknownst to him, as he reached below his terminal seat to grab the quick meal, which sat on top of its wrapper, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The person posted it on X, writing, “Senator John Fetterman enjoying a nice floor sandwich this Friday afternoon at DCA.” An eagle and U.S. flag emojis concluded the caption. Many people were quick to criticize Fetterman for his lunching decision. “Gross, also a sandwich on the floor doesn’t sound too appealing,” one person wrote. “Just nasty,” another person added. But several people were quick to come to his defense, even relating to him. “One of us!” one person wrote. Another said, “Those among us who have not enjoyed a nice floor sandwich shall cast the first stone.” Fetterman co-sponsored a number of bills and resolutions the day prior.

6
Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Will Make Creepy AI Comeback
BACK TO LIFE?
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.20.25 11:24AM EDT 
Published 09.20.25 11:03AM EDT 
Stan Lee poses on stairs at the premier of a Ant-Man.
Stan Lee poses during premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California.

Stan Lee will make an unsettling AI holographic appearance at this year’s L.A. Comic Con in September. The Marvel comic book legend died in 2018 at 95, but fans will be able to speak with him again — at least sort of. The Stan Lee Experience at the Los Angeles comic convention, which runs from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, will cost between $15 and $20 to enter, depending on whether tickets are bought in advance. A hologram of the co-creator of Spider-Man will use AI to converse with fans in a 1,500-foot enclosed booth. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent,” said Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and a former Marvel executive. But if fans don’t want to spend their three minutes just talking to the projection, they can take photos with it too. The creepy creation was developed by the realistic avatar creator company Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, which recently helped make interactive mirrors in malls from The Conjuring.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

7
Rob Reiner Predicts He’ll Be Next After Slamming Kimmel Axing
CENSORED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.20.25 4:48PM EDT 
Published 09.20.25 11:54AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Rob Reiner speaks onstage at Collider's Directors On Directing Panel during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor and director Rob Reiner told CNN, “This may be the last time you ever see me,” after speaking out against President Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Reiner, star and director of This Is Spinal Tap, remarked to anchor Brianna Keilar after launching criticisms over Jimmy Kimmel Live! being pulled off the air. Kimmel’s show was pulled by ABC’s parent company after FCC Chair Brendan Carr expressed disapproval of the show host’s comments regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Reiner followed up his comment by saying that “there’s only a couple of us that are speaking out in this hard way.” Reiner, who was recently on Kimmel’s show to promote Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues, called himself a “friend of Jimmy’s.” He added, “And what happened to him is unconscionable. It just can’t happen.” Reiner said Trump’s move “has declared war on this democracy.” Reiner suggested that Kimmel could potentially launch a lawsuit against the Trump administration for forcing his show’s suspension. “If I’m Jimmy Kimmel, I’m suing the Trump administration,” Reiner said. “I’m suing them for abandoning my First Amendment rights.”

Read it at Raw Story

8
Pamela Anderson Turning Infamous ’90s Flop Into New TV Series
PAM & CO.
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 09.20.25 4:14AM EDT 
Published 09.20.25 1:08AM EDT 
pam anderson
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson has some unfinished business. The former Baywatch star is going back to her roots to reimagine a TV version of Barb Wire, the 1996 superhero flick she starred in that tanked at the box office. It’s the first project for And-Her-Sons Productions, the company the 58-year-old blonde bombshell launched with her two sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27. The character of Barb Wire was created by Chris Warner for Dark Horse Comics, and first appeared in print in 1993. The 1996 film, in which Anderson’s character has dual roles as nightclub owner and mercenary in a fascist United States two decades in the future, underperformed at the box office and received generally poor reviews at the time. Anderson “won” the award for Worst New Star at the 1997 Golden Raspberry Awards. Anderson won’t reprise her role, Deadline reports, adding that it’s too soon to know if she’ll appear in another form. Anderson’s most recent big screen credit was as Beth Davenport, the love interest of Lt. Frank Drebin (Liam Neeson) in this year’s The Naked Gun. She also scored several awards show wins and nominations for her leading role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl.

Read it at Deadline

9
NFL Star Defends Himself From Social Media Attacks About Fake Charlie Kirk Quote
UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 11:30PM EDT 
George Kittle
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took to social media to defend himself after a fabricated quote about Charlie Kirk was attributed to him. On Tuesday, a Facebook fan page called “Red and Gold Legacy” posted a photo of Kittle along with a quote that read, “I love football because it unites people. But lately, I’ve seen politics being dragged into it far too often. Charlie Kirk may matter to some, but he has no place in the NFL.” On Wednesday, Kittle posted a screenshot of the photo to his Instagram story and told his 1.6 million followers that it was fake. “That above account only posts fake news/reports, please ignore them,” Kittle wrote. “The wild messages I’m receiving from people made me have to address it.” Meta took down the Facebook page after SFGate, a local California publication, pointed out the misinformation on it to the company. However, the post has continued to circulate, prompting Kittle’s wife Claire to call out the false rumors on her Instagram. “How sick is the world that someone actually took the time to write and post this,” she wrote. “Leave us alone and goodnight.” Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Read it at New York Post

10
‘The Da Vinci Code’ Author, 61, Engaged to Ex-Mistress, 34
CHEAT CODE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 1:24PM EDT 
Dan Brown
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: American author Dan Brown attends the "Inferno" Paris Photocall, at Hotel Bristol on October 11, 2016 in Paris, France.

Dan Brown, the creator of The Da Vinci Code, is engaged to his former mistress. In 2020, Brown’s ex-wife Blythe Newlon filed a lawsuit alleging that Brown, 61, engaged in four expensive affairs during their 21-year marriage, including with his horse trainer, Judith Pietersen. Now, Brown and Pietersen, 34, are set to be married. Brown’s most recent book, The Secret of Secrets, features an acknowledgment message to “my fiancée, Judith Pietersen.” Brown has sold more than 200 million copies of his thrillers, most of which revolve around Robert Langdon, a fictional Harvard professor of symbology. The Da Vinci Code became a 2006 blockbuster film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard, with the pair collaborating on two more adaptations of Brown’s books in 2009 and 2016. Brown has said that Newlon inspired him to create the series, which has earned him a fortune of more than $100 million. “I probably wouldn’t have written The Da Vinci Code without her,” Brown in 2017 said of Newlon, who he once called “without a doubt the most astonishingly talented woman I have ever known.” The Secret of Secrets is already being developed into a Netflix TV series, with the book due out in September.

Read it at The Sun

