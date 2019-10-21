This Algenist Face Mask is Technically Alive and My Skin Is Better For It

If you’ve been paying attention to the skincare market, you might have noticed that topical pre and probiotics are popping up on shelves with increased frequency. From kombucha-laden toners to whipped creams, there’s a decent range to choose from. At first, it may seem like a weird category, eliciting a “do I really need this…?” However, the trend is founded in science and can genuinely positively impact your skin.

Ever intrigued by skincare’s latest and greatest, I was eager to try a handful of new products in this category. Many of them were decent, but there’s one that made me a true believer in the concept of slathering bacteria on my skin: Algenist’s color-changing Alive Prebiotic Balancing Mask.

Before diving into the mask itself, let’s discuss what pre and probiotics are and how they can play an integral role in anyone’s skincare regimen.

The first thing to understand is that your body has what’s called a “microbiome,” which is essentially a network of living organisms (including good bacteria) that hang out both inside and outside of the body. In the same way your gut can get off-balance — requiring a dietary change or probiotic supplements to aid your digestion — the surface of your skin can become imbalanced, as well.

A healthy microbiome on the surface of your skin translates into a complexion that’s vibrant, balanced, and less prone to annoying (and sometimes painful) issues such as acne breakouts, psoriasis flare-ups, excessive oil production, or major dryness. Taking care of your inner microbiome (AKA gut health) is one way to help with these issues, but you can also supplement with topical products.

That’s where a product like Algenist Alive comes into play. It’s formulated with both a probiotic and a pre-biotic (food for the probiotic) that work in tandem to help rebalance your skin for a healthier barrier and more vibrant complexion. In addition, this mask contains hydrating alguronic acid, one of the brand’s key ingredients, to help further nourish and moisturize.

As mentioned, I’ve tried a handful of other topical pre and probiotic skincare products, and each has resulted in a generally neutral or positive experience. However, Algenist’s Alive has been the only one (so far) that has consistently made a notable, immediate difference in my skin. Like, my skin looks absolutely radiant in the hours — even the next couple days — that follow. And as a fun aside, it goes on a pale minty green color and morphs into a peachy pink.

Another perk is that it doesn’t make my skin red or inflamed like some masks can. Instead, my skin absolutely glows after gently rinsing the product away. For that reason, I find it’s the perfect product to apply before going out for the evening when I want a glowy skin boost. I especially like to use it before special events. The fact that it’s working overtime to actually improve the health of my skin, too, is a major bonus. You also get enough for about 10 applications, which makes it feel even more worthwhile of a buy.

Bottom line: it’s science-backed skincare that makes your skin healthier and seriously glowy. What’s not to love? | Shop at Sephora >

