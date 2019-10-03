CHEAT SHEET
DRESS IT UP
The Versatile Daily Ritual Sleeveless Tank Dress Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
The tank dress is something that you should have multiples of in your closet. It’s a style that can carry you through multiple seasons. Spring: throw a denim jacket on. Fall: a chunky sweater is your best friend. Winter: tights, boots, blazer, need I say more? Summer: let it shine on its own. The best-selling, Scouted-favorite Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress is your everything dress and it’s on sale right now. We first wrote about this dress back in August, to showcase the best tank dresses on Amazon. Our readers scooped it up with abandon and it quickly sold more than any other dress on that list. Down to $22 in Black, Navy, or Charcoal Heather, this is as versatile as it is comfortable. The soft jersey (made from a rayon/spandex mix) drapes easily and the cinched waist adds shape to a relaxed silhouette. Pair it with sneakers or sandals for a casual day look or ramp it up with heels and bold jewelry for a night out. This is the kind of dress you’ll look forward to wearing each time you pull it out of the closet. You’ll also probably want to grab one in each color to wear through changing seasons. | Get it on Amazon >
