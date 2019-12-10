This Best-Selling Memory Foam Pillow is on Sale for $21, Today Only
Sometimes, switching your pillow is the key to a better night’s sleep. If you’ve been in the market, we have some suggestions on what Scouted contributors look for in pillows. But if you just want a good deal on a top-rated pillow, Amazon’s Deal of the Day is taking 30% off the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow. This soft, yet supportive, pillow is made from dense, cushy memory foam and infused with temperature-regulating gel to keep you cool and comfortable while sleeping. The ventilated design also means you’re getting maximum airflow so you’re not waking up with a sweaty head. The removable cover is machine washable and it comes in a standard size, queen size, and king size, all for under $30.
Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow
Free Shipping
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.