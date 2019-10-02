CHEAT SHEET
The Best-Selling Secura French Press Coffee Maker Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Starting the day with a nice cup of coffee is a luxury that should be enjoyed by everyone. It’s easy to do that when you have a French press on hand. If you don’t have one in your kitchen arsenal, this best-selling, Scouted-favorite Secura 1500ML French Press Coffee Maker is on sale, today only. Down to $26, this 1.5 Liter stainless steel French Press coffee maker is fully-insulated and has a “cool touch” handle to keep you safe. The triple-layered, stainless steel filter gives you smooth and bold coffee without much effort. The whole thing is dishwasher-safe and the lid gives you easy-to-read directional arrows to show when it’s opened or closed (you’d think more models would have this, but alas). The coffee maker is also part of a larger sale on Amazon that features top-selling electric kettles and coffee grinders from Secura, if you want to remain loyal to the brand. Give your morning the caffeine jolt it deserves with a best-selling French press while it’s on sale, today only. | Get it on Amazon >
