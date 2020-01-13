With Over 10,500 5-Star Reviews, This Sleep Mask May Be the Key to a Peaceful Night
For a short while, I had blackout curtains to help me sleep. What I thought was helping me get as much shuteye as possible was actually just making it hard to enjoy my bedroom — it was just so dark (thanks, Captain Obvious). If you’re looking for an affordable alternative that will help you sleep better without cramping your interior aesthetic, the answer is simple: a soft, lightweight silk sleep mask. I turned to Amazon to find the best one and you really can’t argue with a 4.5-star rating on over 13,600 reviews.
The Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask is the top-rated sleep mask on Amazon and it comes in 22 different color and pattern options. As Scouted contributor Shelby Lorman writes, “Reviewers agree that this specific mask is super soft and really efficient at blocking out light. Plus, as the description for this mask explains, ‘Mulberry silk is the fabric of the emperors.’” Who wouldn’t want to sleep like an Emperor?
Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask
