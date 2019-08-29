This Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker (Almost) Eliminates The Need For Takeout

It’s basically universally known that pizza is one of the greatest foods on the planet. There’s nothing like buying a slice from a restaurant with a fantastic reputation, but still - sometimes I (and maybe you) enjoy experimenting and making it on my own at home. That’s where the Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker comes in. The appliance helps you make genuinely delicious, practically pain-free pizza at home.

I stumbled upon the Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker when I was looking for a Christmas gift for my husband. He wanted a real pizza oven, which I unfortunately cannot afford, and when I saw it, I thought, “Oh, wow. That’s a great gift for him, and also for me.” Perfect.

Fast forward a few months, and I can confirm that this pizza maker is a great thing to have in our kitchen. It looks quite tiny (so it won’t take up much counter space), but it actually makes perfectly-sized 11” pizzas that are ideal for one or two people. While it’s not the smallest appliance we own, it doesn’t take up too much space in the pantry, which is a win.

Why can’t you just put together a pizza and stick it in your regular oven? Well, you can, but this pizza maker is a little more sophisticated than that, and produces a more authentic brick oven taste than any regular oven could. With three different settings for thin, medium, or thick crusts, it makes it easy to make the kind of pizza you like best. It also features dual heating elements on both the top and the bottom of the oven, which heats the ceramic pizza stone in a way that mimics a traditional brick oven.

Two other features that come in handy are the little viewing window and the Keep Warm setting. The viewing window makes it easy to check on the progress of your pizza without opening up the oven, while the Keep Warm setting keeps your pizza, well, warm if you’re not ready to dig into it just yet. It also keeps the stone warm so that if you’re making multiple pizzas, you don’t have to worry about losing heat.

But most importantly, this pizza maker actually helps you make really good pizza. I was able to put together some delicious thin and thick crust pies easily, and I loved how simple it was to figure out how to use and clean. It cooked both the dough and the toppings evenly, something I had an issue with in my regular oven. On top of that, we always have a good time putting together and then making our little pizzas, so it’s kind of like a date night in our own house.

While this might not completely eliminate our need for brick oven pizza takeout (because, let’s be real, nothing ever will), it comes pretty close. | Get it on Amazon >

