Cacao Powder Is the Chocolate-y Coffee Alternative You Need
HOT CACAO
Don’t get me wrong, I love coffee—it’s just that, I probably drink too much of it. I think a little bit of it has to do with the weather. For example, during the summer, I turn to cold brew in the afternoon. I’m not entirely sure if it’s for the caffeine boost or for the feeling of drinking something cold because an ice cold seltzer will do the trick as well. In the winter and fall, I turn more to tea. But recently, I’ve been delving into a whole new world: the world of Cacao.
This Cacao Powder is a great place to start because while it’s not ceremonial, it’s extremely versatile. If you didn’t know, cacao contains one of the richest sources of antioxidants found in nature, as well as being a great source of magnesium, dietary fiber, iron, zinc, and potassium. If you heat up some milk on the stove, you can create a hot chocolate that will warm you and better yet, won’t leave you in a sugar coma for the rest of the day. I personally find myself adding it to a morning smoothie or to a morning cup of coffee to transform it into a delicious mocha.
To me, adding cacao to my coffee is like having a delicious bite of dark chocolate, only better. It’s helped wean me off my afternoon cup of coffee, and while it’s 99.9% caffeine free, it still provides me with an energy boost I need around 3PM to get through the rest of the day.
Kiva Raw Organic Cacao Powder
Free Shipping | Free Returns
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.