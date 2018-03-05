This Case Turns Your iPhone Into a Gameboy

CHEAT SHEET
In a time of discord and political division, everyone in this country can agree on one thing: the Gameboy was one of the greatest things to happen to society. Remember those long nights spent with Kirby’s Dreamland or fighting the Elite 4 in Pokemon Blue? You can get them back pretty easily with this $34 case that turns your iPhone into a fully-playable Gameboy. The Wanle Gamers Console case comes with ten classic games preloaded on the back side, including Tetris and Formula One Racing. Unlike a lot of novelty cases, this case will actually help keep your phone safe when you throw it across the room out of Tetris-induced fury.
Bring back those childhood memories with the Wanle. (And maybe while we're at it, we can ask them to make a Gameboy Advanced version.) Normally, this wonderfully-nostalgic case costs $80, but if you buy one today you can get them on sale for $33.99, which is a 57% discount.