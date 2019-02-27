This CB2 Mini Bar Is The Tip of The Iceberg When It Comes To Creative, Alternative Storage

Within the confines of a small home or apartment, you must seek an alternative to the lack of storage. Whether you’ve run out of wall space or have nonexistent closet space, finding new ways to store your stuff that still looks good is paramount.

While looking at options for bar carts, I stumbled upon a humble mini bar that caught my attention. The Elixir Mini Bar from CB2 is truly that: a miniature bar. Designed by Leonhard Pfeifer and made from sustainable acacia wood, this bar easily fits next to or right behind any sofa, giving you easy access to your booze while you engage your company (or TV). The flip down top lets you easily rest a glass or two on its ledge while you peel an orange or shake a cocktail.

This led me to look for other alternative ways of storing and maintaining your things other than lift-top benches or storage ottomans. The Homestar Expandable Shelving Unit is something of a magic trick. Use it as a single bookcase, expand it to double the room, or turn it to the side to create a corner shelf. Its size may not be welcome in some smaller homes, but its versatility will be.

Speaking of corners, Bestar makes storage cabinets for both inner and outer corners that wrap themselves around the wall. This gives you ample storage with an area that would otherwise remain wasted, unused space.

Another great way to keep your stuff stored and out of the way is to get a lamp that has storage. Whether that’s something like the Threshold Etagere Power Source Shelf Floor Lamp that incorporates a ladder of shelves below the lampshade plus easy access to a USB-port to charge your phone, or a lamp that has its own side table and wire bin built in like the Seville Oak and Bronze Swing Arm Floor Lamp End Table.

