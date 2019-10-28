Feals CBD Introduces a Flight of CBD to Let You Try Before You Buy

It’s no secret that working at Scouted grants you access to testing out lots of products. And one of the most common ones (and trendy ones) is CBD. For months, I get to test and tweak what dosage or brand of CBD to try out, but that’s not how the average consumer would be experiencing it. Feals, a new CBD brand, understands that and has created an ingenious way to make sure you’re getting the CBD dosage that works for you. They’ve created a sampler (or a flight) of three levels of CBD that anyone can try out.

The Feals Flight is $20 and comes with three different strengths of CBD: 600 MG, 1,200 MG, and 2,400 MG. The vials of oil are a single dose to be taken when you want and contain up to 160MG of CBD (the “dosage” strength refers to how much CBD is found in a full-size bottle). All you need to do is pop the cap and pour the vial under your tongue, letting it absorb for 30 seconds before swallowing.

To me, this is the kind of thing more CBD brands should offer. Many people don’t have the opportunity to test out what strength works for them and can risk wasting money on a product that doesn’t work. It can easily turn people off the stuff. This offers consumers a way of finding what strength is best suited to their tolerance and lifestyle without having to commit to a full bottle.

Once you’ve figured out which dose you like, you can either buy a single bottle or sign up for a monthly membership (you can skip months if you don’t finish the bottle). If you find one that works, why not make it so you never have to think about running out? My one suggestion to make this even better? Give a little rebate if you buy the flight towards a full-size bottle. I know that always encourages me.

Feals CBD Flight Buy on Feals $ 20

