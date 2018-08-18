This Charging Station Powers Up to 7 Devices at Max Speed
EFFICIENT
Most of us live with a significant other or roommates, people who share the same day-to-day patterns and thus need to charge their devices at the time time we do. Instead of fighting over free outlets and wrangling cluttered cables, the Okra 7-Port USB Desktop Universal Charging Station presents a smarter way to keep your tech arsenal energized. Use the four ports with one amp of power to charge phones or portable batteries and the three ports with 2.4 amps of power to charge tablets. SmartFlow Technology ensures that each device gets the right amount of power at lightning-speed—and without frying your devices' battery; and the clutter-conscious design keeps your devices neatly organized in one place. The Okra 7-Port USB Desktop Universal Charging Station would normally retail for $99.99, but it's available in the Daily Beast shop for $39.99, 60% off the usual price.
