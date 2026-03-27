This Chic Ski Brand Is Hosting an Epic Spring Sale

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Although winter is over in the northern hemisphere, as I dream of more trips to the snowy mountains later this year, it got me thinking about my trusty cold-weather wear that gets me through a trip to Big Bear here in California. My Sunday Ski, a brand I discovered on social media, tops my list of favorites.

As a journalist, I’m usually pretty skeptical of brands I discover on the internet because I’ve been duped one too many times. The “expectation vs. reality” hits pretty hard and, suddenly, you’ve spent hundreds of dollars on pieces you’ll never wear again (and can’t return thanks to the brand’s sketchy return policy).

My Sunday Ski isn’t one of those brands, though. I picked up a few pieces from the brand to try out for a trip and ended up loving them.

My Sunday Ski Faux Fur Ski Suit Down From $795 Shop At My Sunday Ski $ 715

The best part? The brand is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the season. For a limited time, score up to 50 percent off sitewide. My favorite piece? The Altitude Faux Fur Ski Suit.

This faux fur ski suit comes in three warm, neutral colors: black, chocolate, and cream. The top looks like a bomber jacket, and the pants have a flared design that’s super flattering. It’s completely insulated, weather-resistant, and perfect for any activity, whether you enjoy skiing, snowboarding, or just cozying up on the mountain. I also appreciate that this suit has a variety of pockets: some internal and a few external. There’s even a special pocket for your ski pass if you need it. The brand truly thought of everything, and it’s a great investment piece if you go to the mountains often.