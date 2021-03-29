This Cleaning Paste Works On Almost Everything in My House
SQUEAKY CLEAN
What do you say to a cleaning paste that’s safe to use on tile, pots and pans, stovetops, shower floors, the kitchen sink, your own hands, and even produce you will later eat? You say yes. Humble Suds Scour Cleaning Paste means what it says when it calls itself an “all-surface Scrub,” because it can be used on all that stuff and more. (One surface to avoid: untreated wood.)
Humble Suds All Natural Scour Cleaning Paste
Scour is so safe because it is made of things that are safe – radical, no? The ingredients, in their entirety, are: sodium bicarbonate (AKA baking soda), castile soap (AKA hydrolyzed coconut, jojoba, and olive oils), vegetable glycerin (again, a plant-derived oil), and orange and lemongrass oils. Not a scary chemical in sight, yet the stuff is highly effective. Spread on and then scrubbed at with a stiff brush, the cleaning scrub breaks up even the toughest grime on tile, grout, food-encrusted pots and pans, stovetops, and more.
And as it’s fully functional as a hand soap, no gloves required, and you can just rinse off your hands when the cleaning is done, no bleach or ammonia scents left lingering on your skin. In fact, speaking of scents, Scour has a faint but pleasant citrus odor that, unlike with most cleaning products, you’ll likely wish was stronger, not weaker.
