Snowe’s New Towel is 100% Cotton and Uniquely Textured With ‘Honeycomb-Like’ Pockets To Dry Faster

The best-selling Honeycomb Bathrobe from Snowe just got a sister. The Honeycomb Towel is the newest iteration of ultra-absorbent, lightweight drying process that Snowe has perfected.

This towel reminds me of the aftermath of one of those magic grow towels that you dunk in water to make them full size, except it already comes full size. The unique honeycomb texture gives this towel a slight elasticity, which allows you to be comfortable while moving around with it, and extra absorbency to help dry off faster. It’s lightweight and made from 100% cotton (the texture comes from a unique washing technique).

The towel comes in three different colors: Essential White, Charcoal Grey, and Slate Blue, and you can get it in both a bath towel for $22 and a hand towel for $18. Or go all out and get the Honeycomb Bath Set that gives you four bath towels, four hand towels, and the robe for $220.

