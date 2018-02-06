This Course On Growth Hacking, Digital Marketing Is 95% Off
Growth
Growth hacking is an experimental, agile marketing mindset: multiple strategies, tools, and techniques are used across different marketing channels and product development processes to most efficiently grow a business. With this Growth Hacking with Digital Marketing Masterclass, you'll learn the most important digital marketing tools, and how to use them to create efficient, effective marketing strategies.
Some tools may be more familiar to you, like Google Analytics, MailChimp, and AdWords. The course will not only walk you through the fundamentals of each, but it will also teach you how to to perform more technical LTV and CAC calculations, so you can cull the numbers to better understand what's working and what needs to change. You'll pick up strategies to refine your email marketing techniques, build a user-centric approach to social media marketing and hone your audience development skills.
While you might learn new skills, the value of this course is how it elevates what you already know to develop evolved strategies that grow audiences exponentially. This masterclass is usually $199, but you can get it now for $9, or 95% off.
