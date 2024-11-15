Scouted

These Vibrant Photos Are Printed on Glass to Elevate Your Holiday Gift-Giving

Bring their walls to life with the thoughtful gift of a personal touch.

Today, we all have cameras in our pockets and can take photos of every minute of our lives. But our most treasured moments are often abandoned in growing digital photo albums. Fracture offers the opportunity to turn those memories into vivid pieces of art that will elevate the look of any room. Each photograph is printed on glass to provide crystal-clear images for high-end gifts that retain a personal touch.

This holiday season, get 30% off custom single prints and gallery wall prints. These options give the choice to upload and print a single photo or a group of photos. The easy-to-use online shop lets you choose the final shape, frame, and finish that best compliments your images.

Glass Prints
30% off with code FRIYAY
Shop At Fracture$30

Free Returns

Gallery Walls
30% off with code FRIYAY
Shop At Fracture

Free Returns

Fracture also offers a discount on a curated gallery of ready-to-hang photography in its Art Shop. Browse scenic vistas, vibrant cityscapes, and nature’s biggest personalities for gifts that bring the world home.

Ready-to-Hang Art
30% off with code FRIYAY
Shop At Fracture$60

