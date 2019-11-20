WHISKEY, NEAT
This Four-Piece Whiskey Decanter Set Is a Holiday Must-Have, Especially While It’s on Sale
One of the best things about the holidays is that you get to use all that fancy glassware that you hide in the back of your kitchen cabinets. What, you don’t have any? Well, you’re in luck because Amazon is taking up to 30% off over a dozen beautiful pieces of glassware and functional tableware settings that you can keep around for years to come. One of those pieces is the Fitz and Floyd Luster 5 Piece Whiskey Set, down to $39 for today only. This glass set includes a decanter and four glasses, all with a gold metallic ombre pattern on the bottom that adds a sophisticated sparkle to an otherwise simple set. This is the perfect gift for anyone on your list that wants to add a little bit of glam to their table or bar cart. Or pick it up for yourself and impress your holiday gifts with a decanter set that’s both elegant and flashy at the same time.
Fitz and Floyd Luster 5 Piece Whiskey Set
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.