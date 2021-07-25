This $18 Vitamin C Serum Is Better Than the $80 Luxury Ones
DOSE OF VITAMIN C
Scouting Report: The Seoul Ceuticals Day Glow Serum packs a punch of vitamin C at a fraction of the luxury brands.
I’m a big champion of Korean skincare products, so when I heard about Seoul Ceuticals $18 Day Glow Serum, I was curious, but also doubtful. Could something for under $20 really revitalize my skin when the $80 products could not?
20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum + CE Ferulic Acid
Apparently, I was breaking the bank for absolutely no reason. This inexpensive, citrusy-smelling serum has revamped and renewed my skin and inspired a dewy, lasting glow I haven’t seen since before I left for college. My crow’s feet are also seeming much less severe these days. Oh, to be young again. The serum’s active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C also address a number of skin-related concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, sun spots, acne, and large pores.
After washing my face and applying Thayers toner, I use about three drops of the quick-absorbing Seoul Ceuticals serum on my face and neck before topping it off with SuperGoop sunscreen and a Kiehl’s moisturizer. It’s super simple to apply and does its job effectively.
