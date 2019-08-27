CHEAT SHEET
LIPS ARE SEALED
Drunk Elephant’s Lippe Balm Is Packed With Nourishing Peptides and Vitamin C
Drunk Elephant makes some of the best skin care on the market right now, and the price reflects that. It’s tough to swallow sometimes, but when it comes to skin care, it pays to spend a little extra. But does that also ring true for something as simple as lip balm? Reader, I’m here to tell you that yes, it does. I picked up the Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm on a whim when checking out at Sephora the other day. Because I was getting 15% off during Sephora’s sale, I thought, what the hell. And I’m so glad I did. Spending almost $20 on a lip balm is not something I thought I’d be okay with, but after using this tiny stick of magic, I’m hooked. Most lip balms help my constantly-chapped lips, but they usually wear off and leave my lips begging for more moisture. They basically just put a bandaid on the problem. If I wanted a true fix for my lips, I had to do a lip mask or a scrub and be vigilant about not licking them. This balm somehow keeps my lips hydrated and repairs them at the same time, all without feeling overly greasy or sticky. It’s the Goldilocks lip balm I had been searching for: Not too heavy, not too light, just right. | Shop at Sephora >
