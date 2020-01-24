This Electric Kettle Gives Me Total Temperature Control to Make the Perfect Tea, Coffee, or Oatmeal

While it would be anathema for a household in the UK to be without its electric kettle, our house was without one for years, yet we never felt anything was missing. If I wanted hot water, there was always the stove or microwave ready to oblige, so why get yet another kitchen gadget?

Ah, but get one we did, and now I use it so often I take it for granted that I can have hot water heated quickly and precisely at the mere push of a button.

Before we talk about the Brim Precision Goose Neck Kettle, however, let’s talk about hot water. I’m willing to bet that you – like I used to – think all hot water was created equal.. It had never really occurred to me that different foods and beverages call for different water temperatures, the same way they need different oven temperatures.As it turns out, the same boiling water I was using for the kids’ instant oatmeal actually isn’t ideal for making pour-over coffee, which can be made too acidic by overly hot water, for steeping various kinds of tea, some of which need high heat and some not, or for, say, a noodle dish. (For pour-over coffee, go with 200º F, by the way. Green tea calls for 160º, while black tea merits a full 212º, AKA boiling.)

Reading up some on proper beverage brewing techniques got me interested in an electric kettle, and great reviews and a handsome design had me settle on Brim.

Elegant, understated, and small enough not to take up much space, the kettle soon started spending as much time out on the counter as it did tucked away in the pantry. I can’t say that’s true for our multipot, air fryer, or any of the other many kitchen gadgets I love using but would just as soon not see most of the time. At the touch of two buttons (OK three buttons if you count the power button), the Brim kettle can bring three cups of water to a boil in less than three minutes, which is a hell of a lot quicker than the stove and less of a guessing game than the microwave. But as noted, you won’t always want your water boiling. So instead, you can also use the plus or minus buttons to set the exact temperature you prefer, then lock it in with the “Temp Set” button.

Once the kettle reaches your desired heat, it can maintain that temperature with an accuracy of within three degrees for a full hour. The Brim’s efficient, reliable, and precise heating is what makes it a good buy. Its good looks make it a great one. The slender gooseneck spout allows for safe, accurate pouring, which is appreciable when dealing with boiling water in a house with kids. Opposite the spout is a handle with a wooden grip that adds both style and stays cool to the touch.

The kettle looks good resting on its pedestal on our kitchen counter and is equally at home when set on the dining room table for making coffee after a meal.

Brim Electric Gooseneck Kettle Buy on Amazon $ 126

